Who will win the state’s top three races and control of the House of Delegates? Voting and population trends generically favor Democrats, just as they have for most of the 21st century. Remember: Republicans have elected just one governor in this century: Robert F. McDonnell in 2009. The party has been shut out of statewide office since the 2013 elections and last elected a Republican U.S. senator in 2002: the late John W. Warner. The GOP’s collapse was complete in 2019, when an anti-Trump wave finished the job and swept Republicans from control of the General Assembly.
Democrats benefited up and down the ballot thanks to former president Donald Trump. But their gains were building long before Trump. There’s no reason to believe the trends that made Democrats so dominant in statewide elections this century have suddenly ended in 2021.
That does not mean Democrats are invincible in statewide races. In their gubernatorial nominee, Terry McAuliffe, Democrats chose a known quantity. That’s great in a primary, where money, personnel and message advantage what is effectively a reelection. But it’s a problematic sell in a Virginia general election.
The only other ex-governor to seek a second term was Mills Godwin. The Democrat-turned-Republican ran against Henry Howell in 1973 and won by just 15,000 votes out of more than 1 million cast. Want a second term? Great. Just don’t count on voters being eager to go along.
McAuliffe has yet to show he’s a crowd favorite in a general election. Yes, he won in 2013, defeating Ken Cuccinelli II 47.5-45.2 percent, with Libertarian nominee Robert Sarvis winning 6.5 percent of the vote. As The Post’s Marc Fisher wrote, the 2013 contest featured “acidly negative campaigns by both candidates.”
And the McAuliffe playbook now looks a great deal like the McAuliffe playbook then, when McAuliffe painted Cuccinelli as “driven by faith and political philosophy to absolutist positions against abortion rights, same-sex marriage, higher taxes and a larger government role in health care.”
That won the party faithful, just as the relentless linkage of current GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin to Trump will on Nov. 2. Will it be enough?
Recent trends and voting patterns give McAuliffe the edge over Youngkin. But voters are going to make McAuliffe sweat this one out — and voters are reserving the right to reject him in favor of the new guy as a way to shake things up in Richmond.
What does this election mean for 2022 and beyond? If McAuliffe outperforms everything — polling, expectation, his own electoral history — and puts up Ralph Northam-like numbers on Glenn Youngkin, that would mean Democrats have retained trifecta control in Richmond. The GOP would have to go back to the drawing board, utterly bereft of answers.
A 2013-like McAuliffe win? That would be a Pyrrhic victory, with the Democratic ticket struggling (see Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s 2013 nail-biter race with Mark Obenshain), with Republicans clawing back some of the suburban House of Delegates districts they lost in 2017.
Should Youngkin win, the immediate headlines will be that the GOP is back and national Democrats had best start updating their resumes.
That’s plausible if Republicans also win races down the ballot — for lieutenant governor, attorney general and the House of Delegates. If it’s Youngkin alone in the winner’s circle, then the story will be how Democrats blew a race they should have won and gave the Virginia GOP a lifeline right when it looked like it was done for good.