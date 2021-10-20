Years later, when I was a reporter on Capitol Hill with Congressional Quarterly, I covered the vote authorizing President George W. Bush’s Iraq War. Several senators told me they were casting their vote on assurances from Powell. I found this strange. I wasn’t thinking about his old Volvo then but about those mobile labs he described as I watched him at the United Nations from the CQ newsroom. I knew something was off. And it was. He later admitted he had basically been used, and he knew it would stain him forever. It was quite a blow, personally.