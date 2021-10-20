Broadly speaking, hypersonic glide vehicles move through the atmosphere toward a ground-based target at least five times the speed of sound, or about 3,800 miles per hour. That’s fast, but an intercontinental ballistic missile, such as the U.S. Minuteman III, moves through the airless vacuum of space at about 15,000 miles per hour at burnout. So an ICBM can deliver a nuclear warhead across the oceans in 30 minutes, the nightmare scenario since early in the Cold War. A hypersonic boost-glide vehicle might be lofted by a fast missile and then glide to a target through the atmosphere, while another type would fly strictly within the atmosphere, a speedy cruise missile. But the hypersonic vehicle itself is slower than a ballistic missile.