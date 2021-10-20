Youngkin’s combined approach is reminiscent of Ronald Reagan’s. Conservatives like to tout Reagan’s opposition to big government, typified by lines such as “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” They tend to forget Reagan’s statements that resonated with Democrats, such as those from his first inaugural address that extolled the nation’s compassion for the weak and the poor. Reagan also focused on issues that united Republicans with swing voters in his first campaign for governor of California, avoiding the trap that had long plagued conservatives. Youngkin is not a second coming of the Great Communicator, but his style and uniting focus is reminiscent of the Gipper’s.