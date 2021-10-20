But people have found other means to keep speaking loudly — soro soke. On Oct. 8, I watched Burna Boy perform in Los Angeles. The Nigerian artist’s song, 20:10:20, about the Lekki massacre, moved the crowd. “We give them many chances/dem fail my people/And when we cry for justice/Them kill my people,” he sang. He then called for a moment of silence to honor the lives of those who were taken. In Nigeria, organizations, including Amnesty International and Enough Is Enough Nigeria, are now officially collaborating to ensure well-documented injustices do not go unaddressed. And on Wednesday, many mobilized — at public spaces and with car memorial processions, declaring that they will not be silenced. What felt like a devastating and irredeemable blow to the human rights movement a year ago now looks like the beginning for a new Nigeria, and its diaspora, which is now watching closely.