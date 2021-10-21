Look, you win some, you lose some. Ideally, that would be how elections worked, too, but it ultimately might also be fun to see what other ways they could work. Maybe we see what happens if nobody gets to vote early! Maybe we see what happens if vast clouds of dark money get to billow helpfully into every race! Maybe we see what happens if the voting rights of communities of color get especially jeopardized! Maybe we even apply the principle that if there aren’t equal or greater numbers of Republican votes compared with Democratic ones in every district, we can’t say an election was fair!