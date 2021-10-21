Every group has something that it cares about. Some people want a carbon tax. Other people want all the trees to become electricity. Some people want to make sure that they are able to vote, that their vote will be counted and that whoever wins the election will get to govern. Other people would prefer to keep the filibuster!
We’ve got to weigh this desire to “vote” in a way that is “counted” against all the other things that are in democracy. Some people are saying, “I think it is essential for our democratic republic’s continued existence that people get to vote,” but that is just one perspective. Another perspective is “Hey, if we gerrymander any further, my district will look like a cool jack-o’-lantern, and I don’t want to do anything that could jeopardize that outcome!”
If we start taking some people’s concerns more seriously than others, that’s not going to feel great for everybody, so we really can’t do that. Some people want to turn right, others want to turn left, others want to make sure that the car has gas in it at all. These are all equivalent!
Besides, this is America, where a stunningly large percentage of people spent enormous chunks of our history unable to vote, and the country seems so proud of those times. Historically, voting rights are a novelty — not added to the Constitution until 15 whole amendments in! Can anything that recently added really be more essential than other priorities? Generations of Americans survived without them! Dare we make their suffering meaningless by wanting to stop it from happening again?
Look, you win some, you lose some. Ideally, that would be how elections worked, too, but it ultimately might also be fun to see what other ways they could work. Maybe we see what happens if nobody gets to vote early! Maybe we see what happens if vast clouds of dark money get to billow helpfully into every race! Maybe we see what happens if the voting rights of communities of color get especially jeopardized! Maybe we even apply the principle that if there aren’t equal or greater numbers of Republican votes compared with Democratic ones in every district, we can’t say an election was fair!
The point is, there are lots of people on all the sides. A majority of people want to make it easier to vote; some Republicans don’t. So, you know, the nation is polarized and divided, and it’s impossible to know which side should prevail.
Sure, it sounds a little bad for democracy. But democracy is not something every voter cares about anyway. After all, it’s just one issue.