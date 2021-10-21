If folks can get this right, the benefits are many. Data shows that Black companies hire more Black and brown people. Plus, they tend toward solid track records of social commitments to communities of color, regardless of what they are selling. Community engagement means something different when it’s coming from those few entrepreneurs of color who get by the gatekeepers of American capital. And maybe Black owners who have seen the suffering these “sin” industries cause can help alleviate it better than anyone else.