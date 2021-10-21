My son is 7, and he hates sports. Just hates them. It’s not that he dislikes physical activity. He loves swimming and going to the playground and riding his scooter; he even likes gym at school. But the second he gets the sense that I’d like him to try a sport — basketball, T-ball — he absolutely shuts down. One spring, I signed him up for soccer. Every Saturday morning, he took to the field — the edge of the field: standing sullenly, arms crossed, refusing to play.