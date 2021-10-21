Dreamers have started thousands of small businesses. Denying them access to citizenship could cost the U.S. economy $280 billion in growth, according to the New American Economy Research Fund. TPS holders, who have temporary legal status because of armed conflicts or natural disasters in their countries of origin, are the backbone of the health-care, construction, restaurant and food-services industries. Many undocumented immigrants are also the essential workers who kept U.S. businesses running during the pandemic. They drive delivery trucks, stock grocery store shelves and protect our food supply. We owe them legalization and citizenship.