Many people want to boil down this to just “crazy libs” obsessed with “cancel culture” who want to harm Chappelle, but that could not be further from the truth. Let me be clear: Within the Trans* team there is no desire to “destroy Netflix” or “cancel Dave.” Our goal has always been to create parity in the content available at Netflix to better reflect the spectrum of users. Data shows that the incoming user generations are going to expect that parity in content. Gen Z and younger groups increasingly feel comfortable coming out as LGBTQ+; so it only makes sense to create content that will interest this next group of consumers.