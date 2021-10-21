Stuck in a provincial prison, Alexei Navalny can know at least that he is not forgotten. The Russian opposition leader has been unjustly incarcerated for nine months. The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded him the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, a prestigious honor for those who fight for human dignity and against dictatorship. The recognition should keep attention focused on Mr. Navalny, who was the target of an assassination attempt with a chemical weapon last year by the regime of President Vladimir Putin.