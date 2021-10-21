Critics often start from the premise that “they” cannot be singular because a pronoun cannot be singular and plural at the same time. That argument is historically, socially and linguistically wrong. A pronoun most certainly can be singular and plural at the same time, as demonstrated by English’s very own pronoun “you.” And, when we look at the record, we discover the pronoun “they” has been used as a singular generic pronoun, alongside its plural uses, for hundreds of years. Shakespeare and Austen both used singular “they” this way, just as many English speakers do now. “But to expose the former faults of any person,” noted Jane Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice,” “without knowing what their present feelings were, seemed unjustifiable.”