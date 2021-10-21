The federal government could make the driver shortage worse with its proposed vaccine mandate. The trucking industry opposes the measure, noting that long-haul drivers spend most of their working time alone in the cab and hence pose little risk to others. There’s also the issue of how truckers operate, moving from place to place rather than reporting to one location every day. That makes it difficult and costly to implement the Biden administration’s proposed testing alternative to vaccination. Even if a small percentage of drivers quit rather than comply with the mandate, a spike in resignations could snarl the nation’s economy even further. Spear notes that Canada’s recent vaccine mandate did not include truckers, tacitly recognizing these challenges.