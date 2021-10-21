Their improbable saga — initially, it was reported there were five equine fugitives — offered what seemed to be a refreshing and much-needed diversion from the grim political news that so often dominates daily discourse here in the nation’s capital and its environs. Hoping to catch a flash of black and white, animal lovers have prowled the roadways and train tracks near Upper Marlboro where the trio was said to have been spotted. Parents have dressed their children in zebra costumes as they have joined these sighting safaris.