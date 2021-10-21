U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth made the referral after he held top officials at the jail in contempt for improperly delaying medical treatment for one of the people arrested and being held on charges in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “Does no one care?” he asked of jail officials as he called their treatment of Christopher Worrell “incompetent” and “inexcusable.” Mr. Worrell is an accused Florida Proud Boys member charged with four felonies. If, as federal prosecutors allege, he helped storm the Capitol and assaulted police, he is deserving neither of sympathy nor empathy. That, however, does not mean he — or the other estimated 37 Capitol riot defendants being held at the jail — aren’t entitled to proper and humane treatment.
The same, though, also must be said about the other inmates at the jail. Unlike the Capitol riot defendants, who are mainly White and conservative supporters of former president Donald Trump, most of the 1,500 local and federal inmates of the jail awaiting trial or sentencing are Black or Hispanic. For years, many of them, along with their lawyers and families, have complained — to no avail — about horrific conditions, such as nonfunctioning toilets and sinks, solitary confinement, uneatable meals, and inability to meet with counsel. Their long-running grievances give lie to the notion — fanned by the right-wing media and acolytes of Mr. Trump — that the Jan. 6 defendants are political prisoners being singled out for punishment with unusual treatment. As one advocate told us, “It is that bad for everyone.”
Many of the problems are rooted in a deteriorating facility built 45 years ago. Ventilation is a serious problem. So is the limited WiFi access that makes it difficult for inmates to consult with counsel and prepare their defense. A 2019 report by the Office of the D.C. Auditor concluded that the “persistence and seriousness” of the facility’s hazardous conditions “clearly point to the need for a new jail,” but there has been a lack of political will and little progress.
The pandemic has brought added challenges, resulting in draconian lockdowns and quarantines. Corrections officers complain about being stretched thin and being forced to work grueling overtime in dangerous conditions. The refusal of many corrections workers, who have some of the lowest covid-19 vaccination rates among D.C. government workers, to get immunized contributes to the danger, which is more reason Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) should mandate vaccines for city workers.
The problems at the jail have been too long ignored, and it is time for urgent attention and action. Let’s hope Attorney General Merrick Garland agrees.