The same, though, also must be said about the other inmates at the jail. Unlike the Capitol riot defendants, who are mainly White and conservative supporters of former president Donald Trump, most of the 1,500 local and federal inmates of the jail awaiting trial or sentencing are Black or Hispanic. For years, many of them, along with their lawyers and families, have complained — to no avail — about horrific conditions, such as nonfunctioning toilets and sinks, solitary confinement, uneatable meals, and inability to meet with counsel. Their long-running grievances give lie to the notion — fanned by the right-wing media and acolytes of Mr. Trump — that the Jan. 6 defendants are political prisoners being singled out for punishment with unusual treatment. As one advocate told us, “It is that bad for everyone.”