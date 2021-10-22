Mr. Sheng’s decision to kick off a course with, free of context or explanation, a trope that justifiably causes some people to feel distress was mistaken. Certainly it wasn’t conducive to the aforementioned positive learning environment. Yet the decision to respond to this mistake only with punishment-seeking recrimination was wrong, too. Mr. Sheng reportedly hoped to show how Giuseppe Verdi turned the classic literary text of the play “Othello” into the opera “Otello.” Would an explanation of this aim and an acknowledgment of the deplorable custom of the era have helped? Was there any intellectual reason it was necessary, or even especially instructive, to show this production instead of one that didn’t feature blackface?