A similar dynamic is going on in the negotiations. If you have centrists such as Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who agree with a goal such as delivering pre-K but want to limit it more than other Democrats do, how do you find compromise? You limit who can get it, cut back the duration and impose requirements on recipients until the centrists are satisfied. In other words, more complexity.