For four years, Donald Trump’s interpretation of his powers made up in pithiness what it lacked in nuance: “I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.” Now, having refined his jurisprudential thinking, he proposes an expansive wrinkle on his already capacious conception of presidential prerogatives: He should have the power, unconditionally and forever, to invoke executive privilege regarding communications — documents and conversations — he had with others while in office, regardless of who seeks access to them, or the reasons for so seeking. His motive in resisting inquiries from the House select committee investigating events that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is, he says, a selfless one: “defense of the Office of the Presidency.”