Rarely have I heard so much laughter at a D.C. dinner, especially among other writers and editors. We tend to be an overcautious and, therefore, dull group in such settings. As is customary, we began by introducing ourselves to one another, but this time we also introduced our dogs, telling stories and producing photos. By the time the last person spoke, we were no longer strangers but, well, Best Friends bonded by our love of dogs. (One person confessed to not currently having a dog, but Jim Acosta’s secret is safe with me for now.)