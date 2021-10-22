If more of the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol had been armed on Jan. 6, I fear the outcome could have been much worse than it was. The District’s relatively strong gun laws likely played a role in limiting the firearms brought into the Capitol — for which I’m exceedingly grateful, because one of those inside the building was my husband, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.). I feared for his life then, as he had feared for mine 10 years earlier. Both of us went into public service because we were eager to do just that: to serve. We never imagined that by answering this calling, we would be risking our lives.