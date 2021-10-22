As D.C. residents and elected officials, we strongly urge Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services (DMHHS) to decouple the pilot’s expedited housing approach from the premature closure of encampments and indefinitely pause encampment closures across the city.
Although the pilot’s concept may seem appealing in the abstract, in practice, this carrot-and-stick approach is harming the very residents it hopes to help. By prioritizing the speedy removal of tents over whether every unhoused person receives sustainable housing, this program is not principally meant to assist unhoused residents with their transition into housing. Instead, it prioritizes the removal of encamped residents and places a prohibition on their return, even if they have not moved into housing.
The ongoing coronavirus health emergency has left thousands of Washingtonians under threat of sudden displacement. As evictions return and safety nets such as additional unemployment insurance are scaled back or suspended, this danger is accelerating. Some could lose their homes just as colder weather arrives. Many who have been homeless during the pandemic distrust the various government promises to find them housing and feel that their options are dwindling. As a community, we need to change the status quo that for decades has created these harmful circumstances. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even recommends that cities do not remove encampments unless individual units of housing are available.
This is not to dismiss the progress D.C. has seen in recent years. Families, in particular, have more resources available to help prevent them from experiencing homelessness or end it when it occurs. And the most recent budget passed by the D.C. Council invests unprecedented sums toward possible solutions to the housing crisis.
But homelessness among single adults has grown under the Bowser administration and only slightly dipped during the recent eviction moratorium. While it might be desirable to claim that the current tension over encampments is unique to the pandemic, publicly available data refute that argument. Since 2011, D.C.’s annual Point-in-Time count of sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness has recorded an average of 563 adults living in encampments each year. Not only is such a statistic shameful for one of the wealthiest cities on the planet, but it also affirms that encampments are hardly a recent phenomenon.
The mayor’s CARE pilot program — during which, in NoMa the week of Oct. 4, an unhoused man was lifted by a bulldozer and dozens of residents who were still waiting on housing were forcibly displaced by concrete blocks and traffic cones — would better serve residents, public health and safety and the goal of ending homelessness if separated from the arbitrary enforcement of D.C.’s ban on erecting tents on public land.
D.C.’s approach to offering housing to unsheltered individuals is based on case-by-case assessments and empirical research. At a Sept. 22 special meeting, we asked DMHHS Deputy Mayor Wayne Turnage to cite the research he said was informing the pilot program. Unfortunately, he did not have a direct answer. At the same meeting, when asked what would happen to encampment residents who are not matched with rehousing through this program, DMHHS representatives were unable to give a clear response. It is this exact lack of clarity over residents’ futures that leaves us deeply concerned.
As advisory neighborhood commissioners with constituents currently or recently residing in encampments in their single member districts, we stand with the Washington Legal Clinic for the Homeless, Miriam’s Kitchen, Greater Greater Washington, the Greater Washington Community Foundation, the Way Home, Sunrise DC, the Washington Area Bicyclist Association, council members Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) and more than 950 advisory neighborhood commissioners and D.C. residents who also call for this pilot program to be suspended and reconsidered. Housing ends homelessness, and by improving the social conditions for unhoused residents we can make public housing programs sustainable solutions instead of half-developed political stunts.
By listening to those closest to homelessness and implementing programs designed to help residents rather than forcibly displace them, D.C. can redefine itself as a model of a just city for others to follow. This is why we encourage Bowser to not only halt the CARE pilot program but also fundamentally restructure how encampment residents are treated by the D.C. government.