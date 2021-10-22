Metro commuters who do so will not find a divine comedy in those details. Since the Blue Line derailment last week uncovered a long-standing issue with malfunctioning wheel assemblies on Metro’s new 7000-series subway cars, wait times of 30 to 40 minutes for most trains are now the rule, and will be at least until the end of the month. All of those cars, more than half the system’s fleet, have been withdrawn for inspections. And rather than the shiny 7000-series that Metro touted as standard-bearers of new and improved service, many of the trains now running are more than three decades old.