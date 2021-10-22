But this suggestion badly misreads the “undue burden” test, which itself hinges on viability. Under Casey, what makes a regulation of the abortion procedure an “undue burden” is not that it leaves too little time for getting an abortion, but that it makes abortion too hard to get at a given point in time — any point until viability. Indeed, Casey said undue burdens were off-limits until viability for the same reason that bans were: “Before viability, the State’s interests are not strong enough to support a prohibition of abortion or the imposition of a substantial obstacle to” the procedure (emphasis added).