Education continues to be disrupted. The county’s public schools and preschools continue to quarantine entire classes and even whole grades for 10 days in response to a single student or staff member testing positive, despite data from around the world showing these isolated kids rarely go on to test positive. Even in Montgomery County Public Schools’ mostly unvaccinated student population, surveillance testing has revealed infinitesimally low positivity with just 18 positive cases from 28,290 tests administered as of Oct. 8. Though these test results look good, the same cannot be said for the county’s academics. As Montgomery’s was one of the last school systems to reopen last year, it is perhaps unsurprising that math and literacy rates of young learners plummeted by 20 percent and 35 percent, respectively, with children of color and disadvantaged students faring even worse. Each stolen school day for the thousands of children pointlessly placed into quarantine is a lost opportunity to undo this damage. Indeed, studies have shown that even missing just a few days of school, for example because of snow closures, has significant negative impacts on student performance.