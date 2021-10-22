Yet when a handful of Democratic senators led by Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) moved to close debate on a motion to proceed to consideration of that critical bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), confident in the knowledge that Biden has failed to yet mobilize sufficient public support against him, withheld the 10 Republican votes needed.
The importance of what occurred in the Senate chamber Wednesday shouldn’t be overshadowed by attention to the rest of Biden’s agenda, his upcoming summit meetings or navel-gazing over any other single issue.
Legislation deemed critical to our democracy by the bill’s sponsors, including Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), succumbed to the “big lie” told by former Republican president Donald Trump that he did not lose in a fair and free election in November. Republicans who blocked the Freedom to Vote Act bill are standing arm in arm with nearly 20 Trump-poisoned states that have passed laws undercutting democracy.
Let’s be clear: Obstructing the Freedom to Vote Act was as subversive as state voter-suppression actions to roll back access to the vote, as well as the Jan. 6 storming and desecration of the Capitol by insurrectionists intent on halting congressional certification of valid presidential election results.
Nonetheless, when this crucial federal voting rights measure to correct state voting rights wrongs was put forward in the Senate on Wednesday, the nation’s attention, including Biden’s, seemed focused elsewhere.
That cannot be allowed to stand.
Voting rights are not just one more item affixed to an ambitious presidential agenda.
Equal access to voting is an American bedrock. It may not matter much in Russia or Saudi Arabia, China or Cuba. It matters here and now. And our country has gone through hell to reach this point. It took a bloody Civil War to win freedom for enslaved Black people. The Constitution required changes by amendments. Throngs marched. Many were bloodied. People died. The right to reach the ballot box came hard. Harder still to keep it.
That is what the struggle is all about today.
Don’t be fooled.
Closing polling locations is not a matter of conserving real estate. Purging voting rolls is not done in pursuit of tidy paperwork. Limiting vote-by-mail isn’t aimed at giving postal workers a break. And none of these voting restrictions are about “election integrity.”
Unnecessarily long voting lines and disappearing drop-off ballot boxes are as helpful to the aims of today’s voting rights opponents as the noose and cross-burnings were to the violent voting-rights foes of yesteryear.
So the response of all concerned about preserving our democracy must be to push back against McConnell and his henchmen even harder.
A majority of Senate (with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote) and House members have signed on to protect those hard-fought rights.
But Senate Republicans, clearly outvoted but equally determined, have a relic of Jim Crow in their arsenal — the filibuster. Their 50 votes prevented the Senate from reaching the required 60-vote supermajority to overcome the long-standing filibuster rule.
At issue for the Senate, White House and nation is as it has always been when the question turns to fulfilling America’s basic promise: Shall a willful minority be allowed to prevent democracy from working?
We have a moral obligation to collectively shout “No,” and then act, by all means necessary, to overcome that Republican impediment and fulfill the precious right to vote.
Anything less spells abdication.