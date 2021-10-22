The Oct. 9 Religion article “What science can tell us about the benefits of religion, even for nonbelievers” told readers much about the value of rituals, many of which happen to be associated with religious practices, but nothing about the benefits of religion itself. It doesn’t require religious belief “to take time to reflect on things that I’m grateful for every day,” to meditate, to offer comfort to those who are mourning the loss of a loved one, etc. David DeSteno, the psychologist interviewed for the article, acknowledged that you don’t need to be religious to benefit from these practices. Somewhat ironically, DeSteno is an agnostic. It’s ritual, not religion, that’s at issue. Conflating the two, as this article did, is a mistake.