Pregnant people undergo physical changes that can make them more susceptible to airborne viruses and pollutants. During pregnancy, women literally breathe in more air — a 40 percent increase in volume inhaled and exhaled and a 20 percent increase in oxygen consumption. Pregnant people’s hearts also work more — a 50 percent increase in cardiac output.
We discovered these statistics when we were researching why pregnant people are more susceptible to air pollution. We think it’s important for pregnant women to understand how their physical changes also can make them more susceptible to the coronavirus.
Tracey J. Woodruff, San Francisco
The writer is director of the University of California San Francisco Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment.
Patricia D. Koman, Ann Arbor, Mich.
The writer is an assistant research scientist with the University of Michigan Environmental Health Sciences.
The real-life Q Branch
Theo Zenou’s Oct. 10 Retropolis column on President John F. Kennedy and James Bond, “JFK’s secret weapon in the Cold War: James Bond,” reminded me of Ian Fleming’s writing: imaginative and readable. However, Kennedy would not have instructed the Office of Technical Service (OTS) to do anything in 1961. The office did not exist until 1973, although a smaller Technical Services Division was then part of CIA’s Plans Directorate. “Exploding cigars,” which may or may not have been produced, would have been designed for a specific target, such as Fidel Castro, not agents. We wanted to keep our agents alive.
I served as deputy director and then director of OTS between 1995 and 2002, years during which three Bond films were released. I considered seeing each movie with its latest Q device to be a professional obligation because developing imaginative spy gadgets was the OTS mission.
Robert Wallace, Reston
The writer is co-author of “Spycraft: The Secret History of the CIA Spytechs from Communism to al-Qaeda” and “Spy Sites of Washington, DC.”
Who caused the ‘collision’?
The Oct. 8 front-page article on the short-term debt ceiling extension, “Senate moves to delay a collision on debt ceiling,” attributed the delay in achieving even a short-term extension to “key procedural hurdles,” somehow not using the word “filibuster” in explaining the hurdles, leaving the impression that they reflected the normal course of legislation rather than active obstruction by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the GOP.
The distinction gives the lie to Mr. McConnell’s demand that the debt limit be lifted only with Democratic votes, which he sought to prevent through threat of a filibuster. The filibuster has become a “procedural hurdle” only because Mr. McConnell has made it the cornerstone of his commitment to prevent Congress from debating legislation addressing such challenges as voting rights, climate change, gun control and health care. President Biden’s suggestion that he might support eliminating the filibuster for purposes of extending the debt limit forced Mr. McConnell to relent, if only for a couple of months.
Mr. McConnell’s now-Pavlovian invocation of the filibuster in response to Democratic efforts merely to keep paying the nation’s debts had become a threat to his power by potentially strengthening the hand of Democrats calling for an end to the filibuster.
This larger context was inexplicably missing from the article. The result was an inaccurate portrayal of who caused the “collision” over the debt ceiling and why it still might lead to significant changes in the filibuster rules when Congress is forced to grapple with Republican obstruction again in a few months’ time.
Bill Cordes, Washington
Whiting out grief
To put it simply and with more kindness than is due, the contrast was jarring. The Oct. 10 front-page article “Pandemic toll leaves vast hole for kids” reported on the study in the journal Pediatrics that revealed an overrepresentation of the loss from coronavirus of primary caregivers in families among Brown and Black people as compared with Whites. However, the article was illustrated with photographs of families of White people. When will we ever learn?
Lynne Slater, Greenbelt
The case of the missing respect
As a longtime fan of author Louise Penny and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, I was thrilled to see they had co-written a book. I eagerly read “She alone can fix it,” Ron Charles’s Oct. 13 Book World review of “State of Terror,” hoping for insights into how these two women came to co-write a thriller and if the book was a compelling read. However, apparently the primary thing we needed to know was how this book compares to similar thrillers co-written by Clinton’s husband and that another former president — without naming names — was mocked in the book.
This is a classic case of devaluing the work of women by revealing only their reflection off men. I expect more from The Post.
Alice Kelly, Washington
Always proofread before hitting ‘sned’
The sky is falling! But whom shall we tell? The Oct. 4 ScrabbleGrams offered this puzzle: Make a word from the letters EIYLKRC. And the Oct. 5 puzzle provided this “solution”: RICKETY. Yoicks! Email users these days have learned this rule (frequently the hard way): Always proofread before hitting “send”!
Ned Stone, Sandy Spring
Our graphs are off the charts
I’ve been noticing a significant increase in the use of statistical information in the form of graphs, histograms and bar charts in The Post’s pages recently, and I really appreciate it.
It not only serves the purpose of carrying the sense of data in a visually compact fashion, but it is no doubt a welcome change for our math-averse population. Keep it up!
Ming Ivory, Harrisonburg, Va.
I congratulate The Post on its excellent use of graphic art. I was especially intrigued by Juan Astasio’s designs for the Oct. 10 Business article “The unseen lives of Latina immigrant housekeepers.” He managed to beautifully capture the individual personalities in the article.
Also that day, Amy Ning’s illustration accompanying David Appell’s Outlook essay, “Woolly mammoths. Toilets for cows. Solar cryptocoins.,” was lovely.
Mary Kiraly, Bethesda
Our grafs are off the charts
I hope that Dana Hedgpeth’s Oct. 13 Metro article, “Abandoned cheetah cub adopted by new family,” gets commended. It did a great job of turning something mundane into a readable story. Its prose flowed, leading the reader from one paragraph to the next. It progressed in a logical manner and was salted with many germane quotes from the parties involved. It appeared to be a sterling example of excellent reportorial prose.
Hugh Brendan McAloon, Springfield
Entitled to aid
The Oct. 8 Style article “No sympathy for some covid deaths” referred to a GoFundMe request by the daughter of a man who died of covid-19. As a public service, the article should have mentioned that under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for coronavirus-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
Virginia Olin, Alexandria
She made history
Thanks for Ronald G. Shafer’s excellent Oct. 11 Retropolis column, “First Columbus Day stemmed from violence, political strategy.”
While the reputation of the “Master Mariner” has diminished in recent years with recognition of the terrible treatment of Indigenous Americans that Christopher Columbus’s voyage brought about, Shafer made the important point that the creation of Columbus Day in 1892 was also meant to mitigate the vicious prejudice against Italian Americans widespread at the time.
However, the article did not mention the important role in the founding of Columbus Day played by our nation’s first prominent female historian. In speeches around the country and an essay in The Post in 1890, Elizabeth Bryant Johnston suggested that Oct. 12 be designated a “Day of Columbus” to honor the anniversary of his voyage in 1492. With somewhat stilted Victorian imagery, she praised the “storm-tossed, lion-hearted navigator” and pointed out that he “broke the trammels of bigotry” and “raised high the banner of science” at a time when most people were certain the Earth was flat.
Johnston deserves to be recognized for her many contributions as a historian. The author of 10 books, she researched and published the first records of Revolutionary War veterans in her role as historian general of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She also wrote the first guidebook of Mount Vernon in 1876 and the first catalogue of portraits of George Washington. Johnston was so admired by the Regents of Mount Vernon that they invited her to live upstairs in Washington’s home, and she often gave tours to visitors. When the staff discovered that some of Mount Vernon’s floorboards were unsafe, planks were replaced and the originals given to Johnston, who made them into a table on which she wrote her books.
We can also thank the indomitable Johnston for the fact that American flags fly at government buildings. During the Chester A. Arthur administration, she called on Treasury Secretary Charles Folger and insisted that he fly the American flag atop the Treasury Building. And, she persisted, he should intercede with the president to have the flag flown over other buildings, too. Her idea was adopted by the federal government and of course continues to this day.
Johnston also helped found the Literary Society of Washington and was for 34 years a member of that distinguished group, which continues to this day.
Edwin S. Grosvenor, Rockville
The writer is editor in chief of American Heritage magazine and author or editor of 12 books on history.
A stellar role model
Kudos for the insightful article detailing the culture at Blue Origin [“Inside Blue Origin: Low morale, mistrust, delay,” front page, Oct. 12].
The article was well substantiated. However, one critical fact was omitted in the article’s description of the various Blue Origin support groups. The article said that the “New Ride” group “is named for Sally Ride, the first female NASA astronaut to reach space.” Thus, it follows that this group supports Blue Origin’s female employees, or one would think so. However, the article later stated that the “New Ride” group supports “LGBT+ employees and allies.”
The relationship between this group and Ride should be made clear. “New Ride” is named for Ride because she was a lesbian, a fact made clear in her obituary and confirmed by her sister. Undoubtedly, Blue Origin’s LGBT+ employees and allies recognize Ride as a trailblazer for women. However, the “New Ride” group foremost finds inspiration and strength in the historic fact that Ride was the first lesbian to reach space.
Scott Winn, Arlington
Going through the motions
The Oct. 9 Religion article “What science can tell us about the benefits of religion, even for nonbelievers” told readers much about the value of rituals, many of which happen to be associated with religious practices, but nothing about the benefits of religion itself. It doesn’t require religious belief “to take time to reflect on things that I’m grateful for every day,” to meditate, to offer comfort to those who are mourning the loss of a loved one, etc. David DeSteno, the psychologist interviewed for the article, acknowledged that you don’t need to be religious to benefit from these practices. Somewhat ironically, DeSteno is an agnostic. It’s ritual, not religion, that’s at issue. Conflating the two, as this article did, is a mistake.
Ed Rader, Alexandria
Base language
The Oct. 5 Politics & the Nation article “Biden ends Trump rule barring funds for clinics that advise on abortions” reported that “the rule reverses a move initiated in 2018 by President Donald Trump to appeal to the social conservatives crucial to his political base.”
This funding of abortion clinics has been (and will continue to be) a political football kicked by presidents of both parties over the years. When the next Republican president takes office and reinstates the ban, will The Post write that “the rule reverses a move initiated in 2021 by President Joe Biden to appeal to the liberals crucial to his political base”?
Sidney O. Marcus III, Waldorf
They didn’t deserve it
A careless mistake marred the interesting Oct. 11 The World article “Debate on Holocaust site roils Ukraine.” The article said, “Nazi forces and local collaborators rounded up and executed more than 33,000 Jewish men, women and children.”
Adolf Eichmann was executed; the 33,000 Jews were murdered. The Post should know the difference.
Allen S. Greenberg, Falls Church
Entitled to the right term
The Oct. 14 Economy & Business headline “Social Security aid to rise 5.9% for 70 million in biggest boost since 1982,” about the coming Social Security benefit increase, used the word “aid” to characterize Social Security benefits. Social Security benefits are not “aid.” Welfare benefits are aid; food stamp benefits are aid; Supplemental Security Income benefits are aid. Social Security benefits are an earned entitlement for which the beneficiary has qualified by working sufficiently long in employment covered by the Social Security Act to meet the requirements for entitlement. By no stretch of the definition of the word can those benefits be considered aid.
Harris Factor, Columbia
