Lately, opponents have seized on a mythical “crime wave” in their efforts to beat back reform. In reality, crime is down almost universally. Property crimes have declined, burglary and robbery have declined, sexual violence has declined. This is, in fact, a “crime wave” consisting of one rare form of violence — gun violence — and the increase is unique and unprecedented. Common sense suggests that the cause of something that has never happened before is almost certainly something else that is nearly as rare: a global pandemic. Even with the most obvious explanation staring us in the face, however, reform opponents have rushed forward, exploiting the tragedy of the pandemic to stoke fear among voters. Yet they still have not explained how reform somehow “caused” an increase in gun violence while having no effect on any other form of crime.