The way — in theory — to get Bannon to turn over documents and testify is for the House to pursue a different avenue: having the House go to court to have its subpoena enforced. But we’ve seen that play before, and it is interminable. It took more than two years for the House Judiciary Committee to obtain testimony from former Trump White House counsel Donald McGahn, and that was the fast track. The battle between the House and the Justice Department over the Obama-era Fast and Furious gun sting operation took seven years to resolve.