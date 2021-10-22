The most successful presidents have a few things in common. They build their public careers around a core idea, such as Thomas Jefferson’s vision of agrarian republicanism or Franklin D. Roosevelt’s belief in a strong, compassionate national government. They use rhetoric to rally the public behind them so that there’s no mistake what electing them will bring. Their earliest legislative proposals flow from that core, and they are consistent in pursuing their aims even if the final details are subject to negotiation. Look at the presidents who changed the country — Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan — and each displays the same characteristics.