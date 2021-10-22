The most successful presidents have a few things in common. They build their public careers around a core idea, such as Thomas Jefferson’s vision of agrarian republicanism or Franklin D. Roosevelt’s belief in a strong, compassionate national government. They use rhetoric to rally the public behind them so that there’s no mistake what electing them will bring. Their earliest legislative proposals flow from that core, and they are consistent in pursuing their aims even if the final details are subject to negotiation. Look at the presidents who changed the country — Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan — and each displays the same characteristics.
Biden is nothing like these men. He has been in the national eye for nearly 50 years, and one simply cannot identify a single, defining core principle. Biden instead shifts with the tides — he was a moderate Democrat opposed to abortion rights when that was the center of Delaware public opinion, and a mild progressive opposed to any abortion regulations when that’s what the national party desired. He is a political Zelig, able to materialize in whatever image Democrats want to project.
This is a good skill to have in the Senate. Staying relevant to political debates means you’re positioned to help craft solutions. The clashing factions in a debate trust you to some degree, enabling someone such as Biden to broker compromises that excite none but satisfy all. It’s the type of skill set that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) uses to devastating effect on his caucus’s behalf. Every party needs people like Biden.
The gap between the roles of senator and president is why Biden is so ineffectual — and why his agenda is on life support. He did not campaign on an overarching goal or core idea. Instead, he presented himself as the return of stability and normalcy after four tumultuous years of Donald Trump.
Americans knew in 1932 that they were voting for someone who believed that the need for emergency action outweighed old constitutional nostrums, just as they knew in 1980 that Reagan wanted lower taxes and bigger defense budgets. Biden’s massive multitrillion-dollar domestic spending proposals thus have shocked the crucial set of moderate independents who backed him.
Biden’s attempts at displaying presidential leadership also betray his senatorial roots. He has not mounted a sustained public effort to mobilize public opinion behind his plans. Instead, he has played the inside game he’s comfortable with, meeting with progressives and moderates to try to broker compromises. This makes him appear to be a captive to events and personalities outside of his control, which is not what Americans want from their presidents.
He is prone to pandering to all sides in these debates, offering loud public statements of support for a particular group’s concerns when they demand one, but then doing nothing to back those words up with deeds.
Biden has long backed moderates in their desire not to change the Senate filibuster rules, but Thursday night reversed course without warning by saying on a CNN town hall that he could support such changes for election-related legislation and “maybe more.” This, despite repeated comments by Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) that they will not support changing the filibuster rules one iota, leaving Biden committed to change that he has no leverage to push.
That’s flailing, not leadership. Such feckless irresolution has its costs. Biden is increasingly viewed negatively by independents, which in turn is leading internal Democratic polls to show the entire party is in potential trouble for next year’s midterms.
In politics, weakness begets weakness: Savvy pols know when a ship is sinking and how not to get caught on board when it goes under. Biden could help himself by showing decisive, bold leadership, but that requires taking rhetorical risks, and pushing and punishing rather than cajoling. Instead, the shifting Biden sands leave even potential enforcers such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hung out to dry, as with his vacillation on passing a stand-alone bipartisan infrastructure bill. No Democrats will stick their neck out for Biden, knowing he might cut it off without notice.
Biden might have made a great Senate majority leader. His chances of a successful presidency are fading fast.