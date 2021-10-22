This decision on Oct. 7 posed a “direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday — and in a particularly critical context. It represented part of Poland’s response to a July 15 ruling by the European Court of Justice that had ordered Poland to dismantle its system for disciplining judges on the well-founded basis that it was an ill-disguised mechanism for Law and Justice to dominate the courts. In other words, the Polish Constitutional Court’s ruling was a stacked court’s effort to help Law and Justice keep on stacking courts.
Faced with a threat to judicial independence that could undermine the rule of law throughout the continent if left unchecked, Ms. von der Leyen threatened Poland with consequences up to and including financial penalties. Warsaw has called this “blackmail.” Some speak of an ultimate break with the E.U. — already dubbed “Polexit.”
It probably won’t come to that. E.U. procedures for punishing Poland are characteristically cumbersome, so it would take months for sanctions to materialize. Meanwhile, Poland would retain its power to block all other collective European decisions — that is, leverage. More important, perhaps, is the fact that the Polish people, including many who voted for Law and Justice, overwhelmingly favor E.U. membership. They do so in no small part because Poland receives billions of dollars in economic support from the European Union, including a prospective share of an E.U. coronavirus-related recovery package — roughly $28 billion — which is being held up due to the rule-of-law dispute. Hypocrisy is a pretty good word for Warsaw’s insistence on repudiating Europe’s values while taking Europe’s money, and benefiting from the E.U.'s counterweight to Russia, Poland’s historic enemy.
The best way out of the impasse would be for Poland’s own people to repudiate Law and Justice’s policies. The country must hold another national election by 2023. One hopeful sign is the fact that tens of thousands of Poles demonstrated in opposition to the Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling. Another is that Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former president of the European Council, a high-level E.U. body, has returned to his native country to spearhead the liberal-democratic opposition. Undoubtedly, Law and Justice hopes its current clash with Brussels will stir nationalist sentiment, which it can exploit politically. The cohesion and stability of Europe may depend on the Polish people’s ability to recognize where their true best interest lies, and to act on it.