Well, maybe. A corporate alternative minimum tax, international tax reform and enhanced IRS enforcement are good policies on their own merits, and they could certainly raise substantial amounts of revenue. But relying on more effective tax collection for $700 billion in new revenue — over a third of the package’s size — is a massive risk. Much would depend on whether Congress gave the IRS all the tools it needed, such as new bank reporting requirements, and on whether future Congresses maintained the agency’s funding. If Republicans took one or both chambers of Congress, they could easily undercut the IRS in government funding bills, as they have in the past, blowing a hole in the Democrats’ revenue projections. Even without GOP sabotage, the IRS would have to follow through on the technological upgrades, hiring and other measures necessary to improve its enforcement. Maybe that would translate into $700 billion. Maybe not.