Yet both before and after those statements, he undercut them by continuing to flirt with pernicious lies. He dodged a question about whether, had he been in Congress, he would have certified Mr. Biden’s election; then, under pressure, he conceded it had been fair. Unsolicited, he raised questions about whether Virginia’s voting machines can be trusted by insisting that they be audited — which they already are. He attended an “election integrity” rally at Liberty University in Lynchburg, from which journalists were excluded.