For too long, judges and lawmakers have granted virtually automatic deference to police who insist that in the stress of an uncertain moment, they felt such fear that it was reasonable to fire their guns at an unarmed subject. That judicial norm has gone all but unchallenged in U.S. courts — even in cases where scrutiny of the evidence suggests that police shootings were objectively unreasonable. It was applied again by a federal judge in Virginia who on Friday dismissed the manslaughter case against two U.S. Park Police officers charged in the death of Bijan Ghaisar near D.C. in 2017.