The devil, of course, is in what counts as “unfair.” These digital behemoths are different from their physical brethren, both in terms of the power they wield and in terms of the precision of their data stores. Antitrust law traditionally disapproves of firms leveraging their dominance in one market to gain dominance in another — which is what Google does when it puts an in-house restaurant review tool at the top of its search rankings, and what Amazon does when it develops and recommends its own batteries, or diapers, with the help of information gleaned from third-party transactions. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) Yet companies’ self-promotion sometimes help consumers, even as it hurts competitors: facilitating the speedy purchase of cheaper diapers, for instance, or the simplicity of an auto-installed smartphone flashlight.