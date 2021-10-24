The devil, of course, is in what counts as “unfair.” These digital behemoths are different from their physical brethren, both in terms of the power they wield and in terms of the precision of their data stores. Antitrust law traditionally disapproves of firms leveraging their dominance in one market to gain dominance in another — which is what Google does when it puts an in-house restaurant review tool at the top of its search rankings, and what Amazon does when it develops and recommends its own batteries, or diapers, with the help of information gleaned from third-party transactions. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post.) Yet companies’ self-promotion sometimes help consumers, even as it hurts competitors: facilitating the speedy purchase of cheaper diapers, for instance, or the simplicity of an auto-installed smartphone flashlight.
This means legislators should tread carefully — not stepping on pro-user innovation in a rush toward pro-rival policies. Smartly, the Senate legislation wouldn’t bar companies from competing on their own platforms. It would simply force them to do so on the merits. Amazon can make Amazon Basics batteries, and the batteries can even appear as a recommended product. The firm just has to justify that placement. Google, similarly, would have to show by a preponderance of the evidence why its restaurant review tool deserves to appear above Yelp’s. Another provision would allow gatekeepers to pre-install software (such as that flashlight) but not to restrict users from un-installing that software unless there’s a security reason. Another would stop gatekeepers from tying platform access or preferred treatment to the purchase of unrelated products or services. Yet another would prohibit gatekeepers from exploiting nonpublic data to create proprietary offerings.
This last structure may seem iffy: After all, if Amazon can harness its trove of knowledge to develop the type of diapers that people most desire at the lowest cost, why stand in its way? And if it does, shouldn’t it be allowed to reap some reward for its success? These are the sort of essential questions lawmakers must confront as they mull the antitrust conundrum in the digital age. Ms. Klobuchar and Mr. Grassley, with their balancing-act of a bill, have given them a fine place to start.