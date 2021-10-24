When the Freedom to Vote Act was blocked last week, Schumer was careful to describe the stakes in terms that Manchin and other skeptics of Senate rules revisions would pay attention to. “The Senate needs to be restored to its rightful status as the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Schumer said. “Members of this body now face a choice — they can follow in the footsteps of our patriotic predecessors in this chamber. Or they can sit by as the fabric of our democracy unravels before our very eyes.”