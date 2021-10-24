Ms. Yellen’s review ended Oct. 18 in what can only be described as modest fashion, with the publication of a short paper in which the department essentially restated these dilemmas, urged a more targeted, refined use of sanctions, and promised to “modernize the underlying operational architecture by which sanctions are deployed.” One recommendation — to pursue the widest possible international support for any future sanctions — was valid, but fundamentally the State Department’s job, not Treasury’s. Another — to supply Treasury more resources and personnel to keep up with the expanding enforcement job — will take congressional action. The Senate could help matters by confirming Mr. Biden’s nominee for Treasury’s top sanction-enforcement job, Brian Nelson, newly released from a “hold” that had been placed on him by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Mr. Cruz wanted the administration to punish the German-Russian deal to build a gas pipeline — by hitting the construction company with sanctions.