As of Oct. 1, 2021, there were 9,421 sanctions designations in effect, according to the Treasury Department, which is responsible for enforcing them. That’s a tenfold increase since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, spawned a new era in the use of sanctions, aimed at defunding far-flung terrorist networks and other nonstate networks as well as traditional state adversaries. In addition to counterterrorism, the goals include fighting nuclear proliferation by Iran and North Korea; punishing human rights violations or corruption; and battling cybercrime. And it’s easy to see why the United States resorts so often to sanctions: They promise the achievement of foreign policy goals without the use of armed force, by taking advantage of the United States’ pivotal role in global finance and trade.
The question, though, is whether sanctions are yielding diminishing returns. Then-Treasury Secretary Jack Lew raised that issue in one of his last official speeches — five years ago. In the same spirit, the current secretary, Janet L. Yellen, promised the Senate at her confirmation hearing that she would conduct a review of all existing sanctions. Some risks — that a given sanction will simply fail to achieve its goals or will create unfair difficulties for U.S. businesses and humanitarian aid organizations — are familiar. The administration has already taken steps to mitigate this by issuing humanitarian relief licenses for Syria, Venezuela and Iran for covid-related aid, and a more general one for Afghanistan.
More novel is concern that the heavy U.S. use of so-called secondary sanctions, which not only ban dealings with certain individuals, companies or governments but also stop third parties from dealing with them, may alienate even friendly countries. In a worst-case scenario, the United States would cause countries to find cryptocurrency alternatives to the U.S. dollar and U.S.-dominated financial transactions systems.
Ms. Yellen’s review ended Oct. 18 in what can only be described as modest fashion, with the publication of a short paper in which the department essentially restated these dilemmas, urged a more targeted, refined use of sanctions, and promised to “modernize the underlying operational architecture by which sanctions are deployed.” One recommendation — to pursue the widest possible international support for any future sanctions — was valid, but fundamentally the State Department’s job, not Treasury’s. Another — to supply Treasury more resources and personnel to keep up with the expanding enforcement job — will take congressional action. The Senate could help matters by confirming Mr. Biden’s nominee for Treasury’s top sanction-enforcement job, Brian Nelson, newly released from a “hold” that had been placed on him by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.). Mr. Cruz wanted the administration to punish the German-Russian deal to build a gas pipeline — by hitting the construction company with sanctions.