While it’s certainly possible future litigation could attempt to tie the hands of prime ministers more explicitly (though it would be paradoxical for the court to encourage the prime minister’s unilateral appointment powers while also restricting his appointments to persons untainted by a popular election), for the time being, the Alberta precedent suggests reports of the death of Canadian Senate reform may have been premature. In response, non-Albertans should ask their provincial premiers why they’re not having Senate elections of their own to pressure the prime minister into appointing people they actually want representing them. Meanwhile, the Conservative Party should state clearly that, barring evidence the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling is enforceable, it remains party policy to appoint senators endorsed by voters.