The Constitution may not even permit taxation of unrealized gains. The 16th Amendment authorizes taxation of “income,” and the definition of that seemingly simple word has spawned a long history of complicated case law. Whether something is defined as income often has to do with whether a person has complete control over a source of money that can then be used in trade to purchase or invest as one sees fit. Unrealized gains don’t fit under that rubric because the wealth is on paper, not in the hands of the owner to use as she wants. In 1920, the Supreme Court ruled that stock dividends or splits can’t be taxed because they are not income. That is just one example of a torturous series of cases that the Supreme Court would inevitably have to consider to determine if Congress even has the power to tax unrealized gains.