Twenty-one months after officially leaving the E.U., Johnson’s Britain continues to search for its identity. It’s no longer part of the world’s second-largest consumer market. It’s nowhere near doing a trade deal with the No. 1 market, the United States. And for all of Johnson’s talk of a “buccaneering” Britain that would reinvent itself as a kind of Singapore-on-Thames, the post-Brexit United Kingdom has barely begun to do that — or even to nail down deals with other partners.