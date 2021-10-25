For example: Sprawling pieces of legislation such as this often have drafting errors or structural flaws that are noticed only after the bill passes. Historically, Congress had been willing to quietly pass routine “technical corrections” bills to fix these errors. The ACA changed things, though. Passing legislation to fix even minor glitches in Obamacare (among other laws passed with party-line votes) has since proved exceedingly difficult. Ambiguities in the law can also make it easier for future administrations to undermine its implementation.