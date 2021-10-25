In the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, amid the chaotic carnival of sedition, Trump counsel John Eastman and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark set out elements of a plan for a constitutional coup. The U.S. president, as every schoolchild should know, is chosen by a vote of the electoral college. And the Constitution, as every slimy Trump lawyer seems to know, gives state legislatures the power to determine how electors are chosen. In Trump’s dream world, Republicans would have cried electoral fraud and Republican legislators would have ignored the popular vote in crucial states and certified Trump electors. The whole mess would ultimately have been decided by the absurd constitutional device of giving each delegation in the House of Representatives one vote — which would have exaggerated the dominance of red states with small populations even more than the electoral college does. And voilà: reelection.