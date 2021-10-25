Haugen explained in her testimony before the U.S. Senate how Facebook’s algorithms use engagement-based rankings to tailor content to each user, often showing them more and more extreme content based on what they engage with. For Molly, this meant an Instagram feed full of suicidal ideation and self-harm. And no one outside of Facebook knows how the algorithm is designed and what its effects are on its users. There are no means by which governments or independent regulators can review company policies and data to ensure its product isn’t leading to harm or even death.