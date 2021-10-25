It wasn’t that long ago that the message from the Biden administration was that it hoped people would “out-organize” voter suppression. Now that I am living in a state held in the GOP’s vise grip, it’s clear to me there is no “out-organizing,” or voting rights awareness effort, that can match the power of federal legislation. That means the biggest question on the table is whether Democrats are willing to change Senate rules to eliminate the filibuster, a procedural tool that has long been used to block civil rights progress for Black people in particular.