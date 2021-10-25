There are plenty of solutions perennially offered for combating the rise in violent crime: improved education, more opportunity, better social services. But those are big projects that would take years, decades, to have an impact. They also don’t speak to what individual people can do. One thing each of us can contribute is consciously working to lower the social rage level. Try to make empathy and compassion a reflex and not instant anger at anyone who has offended you online or in the real world. If a rage culture has been created, it can also be rolled back.