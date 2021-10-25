Election expert Richard L. Hasen told the Fact Checker in 2019 that he knew of no evidence to prove that Ms. Abrams would have been elected had the rolls not been purged, but added: "That seems to me to be beside the point: The question is whether Georgia had a good reason to put these suppressive measures in place, and for the most part, the state did not have good reasons.” Which points to the right response, and that is the route Ms. Abrams for the most part has been following: Push for laws and practices that encourage voting, rather than suppressing it.