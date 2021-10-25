The only reason we know about the circumstances of Arbery’s killing, and the only reason his three accused killers are on trial for murder, is that one of them recorded the whole thing on his smartphone. The man who made the video, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, claims he did nothing but use his truck to help chase down Arbery. The other two defendants — Greg McMichael, 67, and his son Travis McMichael, 35 — are seen confronting Arbery, attempting to “arrest” him in an encounter that ends with Arbery dead after three gunshots.