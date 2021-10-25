The undercard contest between Ayala and Sears, overshadowed by the gubernatorial race, is among the most remarkable in Virginia history. Both are self-made women with compelling life stories of overcoming searing poverty and personal adversity. The victor will be the first woman of color to win a statewide election in Virginia.
Ayala, who is of Lebanese, Afro-Latina and Irish descent, is an unflinching progressive who unseated longtime Republican delegate Rich Anderson, now chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, in the 2017 blue wave election and helped pass a broad expansion of Medicaid in Virginia a year later. The House’s Democratic leaders rewarded her energy after they won a majority in 2019 with a position of strategic responsibility unifying Democratic delegates behind landmark legislation. That included tighter gun restrictions, legalizing recreational marijuana use, easing Virginia voter requirements, ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment and becoming the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty.
Sears is Black, was born in Jamaica, grew up in New York City, became a U.S. Marine and won a House of Delegates seat in 2001 by upsetting a formidable longtime Democratic delegate, the late William “Billy” Robinson, in overwhelmingly Democratic Norfolk. An outspoken Christian conservative, she is somewhat enigmatic within her own party. She successfully sponsored bills that advanced charter schools and that cracked down on negligent medical professionals. She left after just one term, ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat and was a write-in U.S. Senate candidate in 2018.
The women could not be more different ideologically, particularly on three issues that recent statewide polls show are motivating voters. On each, polling suggests Sears is swimming far against the current.
A CBS News poll conducted Oct. 4-11 showed 58 percent of 1,040 registered Virginia voters surveyed said abortion was a major factor for them, and 58 percent also said abortion should be legal in all or most cases.
Sears opposes coronavirus masking and vaccination mandates as a means of controlling the disease. Though she encourages people to get a vaccine, she refuses to say whether she has been vaccinated, calling it a personal privacy issue.
A Washington Post/Schar School poll last month showed that more than two-thirds of registered Virginia voters supported school districts making vaccinations compulsory for teachers and staff and for requiring masks for school personnel and students. Majorities also favored vaccination mandates for high school athletes and for employees of businesses that must report to a common workplace. Virginia’s support for mandates exceeded the national average.
Sears’s unequivocal support for gun rights helped her stun many who believed she had no chance to win the party’s nomination. A photo of her holding an assault rifle — unsmiling and snapped after she fired the weapon at a shooting range earlier this year — won over the GOP’s largely rural, strongly pro-gun base but could hurt her among suburban moderates and independents next week.
A September 2019 Post/Schar School poll showed that 58 percent of the respondents support stricter gun laws in Virginia.
Nominees seen as extreme outliers of their own party ticket can find themselves left out of election night victory celebrations (or contribute to dragging down a losing ticket).
In 1993, the GOP convincingly won the governorship and the attorney general’s office, but Republican Mike Farris, an outspoken evangelical and home-schooling advocate who had espoused some far-right positions, lost the lieutenant governor’s race by 9 percentage points. Republican moderates, led then by the late senator John Warner, withheld their support for Farris as they endorsed the rest of the ticket.
“I could not satisfy myself that Farris had had the breadth of experience, that he had been in the mainstream of a lot of issues in Virginia, that would enable him to serve as lieutenant governor,” Warner told me in a 1994 interview. “People don’t have this in mind, but he would be just a heartbeat away from governor.”
Warner’s refusal to back a party nominee — an action he repeated in 1994 when the GOP nominated Oliver North for U.S. Senate — captured the attention of a lot of voters who otherwise may have known very little about the lieutenant governor race. His conviction that suitability to be one heartbeat away from the governorship should overcome partisan affiliation is hard to find today.
As Warner knew, the campaign for lieutenant governor, thoroughly overshadowed time and again in Virginia by the gubernatorial prize contest, matters a great deal. The winner is a potential tiebreaking vote on critical policy issues, next in the line of succession to lead the commonwealth and very often a future gubernatorial nominee.