Sears is Black, was born in Jamaica, grew up in New York City, became a U.S. Marine and won a House of Delegates seat in 2001 by upsetting a formidable longtime Democratic delegate, the late William “Billy” Robinson, in overwhelmingly Democratic Norfolk. An outspoken Christian conservative, she is somewhat enigmatic within her own party. She successfully sponsored bills that advanced charter schools and that cracked down on negligent medical professionals. She left after just one term, ran unsuccessfully for a congressional seat and was a write-in U.S. Senate candidate in 2018.